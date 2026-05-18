NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Duration Extended: Check All Important Updates Examinees Need to Know

Summary The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21. Authorities have extended the duration of the examination.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, following the cancellation of the earlier examination amid allegations of irregularities. The revised examination schedule and important guidelines for candidates have now been announced, providing clarity for lakhs of medical aspirants preparing for the retest.

According to the latest update, the re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will continue to be held in 13 languages. The examination is scheduled for Sunday, June 21, and will take place from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. Authorities have extended the duration of the examination by 15 minutes to accommodate pre-examination formalities and procedural requirements.

Candidates appearing for the re-test will be able to download their admit cards and city intimation slips closer to the examination date. Officials have stated that all details related to examination centres, admit cards, and other instructions will be announced by June 14.

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The authorities have also opened a special correction and update window for candidates. From May 15 to May 21, until 11.50 PM, students will be allowed to update their present address and select their preferred examination cities. During this period, candidates can choose both their first and second preferred cities for the re-examination.

Officials clarified that candidates who do not make changes during the update window will retain their previously selected examination city preferences. Apart from address and examination city selection, no other corrections in application particulars will be permitted. Authorities also emphasized that no requests for modifications will be entertained after the May 21 deadline.

In a major relief for students, the examination fee paid for the cancelled NEET UG 2026 test will be refunded. Candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for appearing in the re-examination.

The announcement also highlighted an important reform planned for the future of the medical entrance examination. Authorities confirmed that from next year onwards, NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode as part of broader examination reforms aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the assessment process.

However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding the date for the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results. Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor official notifications for updates related to answer keys, result announcements, counselling schedules, and admission procedures.

Students and parents have also been urged to rely only on the official communication channels of the National Testing Agency for authentic updates and examination-related instructions. Authorities cautioned candidates against misinformation and unofficial reports circulating on social media and other platforms.