Scorching Kolkata: Try these Bengali home remedies to beat the heat safely

With Kolkata’s summer growing harsher and El Niño conditions expected to bring hotter, drier weather across Asia, protecting yourself from heatstroke is crucial. Alongside medical advice, simple Bengali home remedies can help you stay cool, hydrated and safe during the sweltering months.

Gamchha on the neck: Instant cooling

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After a tiring day spent battling the pot-boiling heat in cramped buses or local trains, instant cooling is essential to avoid overexertion. This is where the humble gamcha comes in. Soak a gamcha in cool water and place it on your neck and scalp. Repeat the process frequently for sustained relief. You can also use a cotton handkerchief.

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Dr Sima Datta Roy, senior consultant at Manipal Hospital Broadway, stresses the importance of rapid cooling. She said, “Special attention should be given to vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses, as they are at higher risk during extreme summer conditions.”

Aam pora sharbat and coconut water: Hydration with electrolyte

Cardiologist Dr Ranita Saha, who is associated with CK Birla Hospitals and BM Birla Heart Hospital, stresses the importance of staying well-hydrated during scorching heat. Severe dehydration can thicken the blood and place additional strain on the heart.

To stay hydrated, diversify your fluid intake with options that are both refreshing and rich in electrolytes — something plain water alone may not fully provide. Opt for seasonal, flavourful choices like aam pora sherbet made from green mangoes, bel juice, sattu drinks, and coconut water — all of which not only replenish fluids but also add a punch of flavour.

Khus curtains and wet clothes hanging on the window: Cooling your surroundings

When doctors advise reducing heat exposure, this can be your at-home alternative to air conditioning. While keeping your AC on for long hours may feel comforting, it isn’t sustainable in the long run — neither for the environment nor for your electricity bill. But one must find a solution to survive the heat, even indoors, right?

Hang wet clothes or khus curtains near windows and allow cross-ventilation, as lower room temperatures reduce stress on the body and help people cope better with Kolkata’s humid climate.

Eat light, eat watery

Having heavy, oily, protein-rich food during the summer can be an absolute disaster for your gut. Dr Joydeep Ghosh from Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, said that light and easily digestible food can reduce fatigue, dehydration, and the risk of infection in this weather.

“Avoid roadside or uncovered food, especially during humid and rainy conditions, as it increases the risk of contamination and waterborne illnesses,” he said.

Try adding more juicy fruits like watermelon and cucumber, curd chaas, and light home-cooked meals such as khichdi to your platter to support digestion during heat stress.

Frequent cool showers, but avoid ice-cold!

It might look cool on your Instagram feed to take on another ice-bucket challenge for engagement, but remember — exposing your body to extreme cold during intense heat can have serious consequences. Such sudden temperature changes may trigger severe shock and, in some cases, even lead to life-threatening cardiac events.

It is better to keep things low-key and take cool or lukewarm showers twice a day to help gradually lower your body temperature.

Umbrella, cotton and timing = A perfect match made in heaven

Avoiding the sun during peak hours between 12pm and 3pm is one of the simplest ways to prevent heat-related illnesses. If stepping out is unavoidable, carry an umbrella, wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes, and use sunglasses and caps. These small, everyday choices act as a protective barrier, helping your body stay cooler and reducing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

However, despite all precautions, timely recognition remains critical. “A heat-related condition becomes a medical emergency when there is altered consciousness, chest pain, breathing difficulty, or sudden collapse. At that stage, even a short delay in seeking treatment can be fatal,” says Dr Purusatyam Chakraborty of CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.