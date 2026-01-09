MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uttarakhand government recommends CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari case

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that during a recent meeting with her parents, they had requested a CBI probe into the matter

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.01.26, 07:15 PM
Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday recommended a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari case.

Dhami said that during a recent meeting with her parents, they had requested a CBI probe into the matter. "Respecting their request and sentiments, the state government has recommended the inquiry," he added.

"The government's objective has been and will continue to be to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner. The government's intention is completely clear, and no fact or evidence will be overlooked," Dhami said.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees. All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

