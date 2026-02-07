MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Union of app-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers announce day-long strike on Saturday

Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha said drivers will observe a nationwide one-day strike to protest against 'illegal' bike taxi services and 'arbitrary' fare policies of ride aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.02.26, 09:27 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A union of app-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers has announced a day-long strike on Saturday to press for multiple demands, including addressing grievances over the installation of panic buttons.

In a statement, Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha said that drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws across the country will observe a nationwide one-day strike on February 7 to protest against "illegal" bike taxi services and "arbitrary" fare policies of ride aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The mandatory panic button installation has led to a financial burden for drivers, the union claimed.

Also Read

"While there are 140 panic button device providers approved by the Central government, the state government has declared nearly 70 per cent of these companies unauthorised. As a result, cab drivers are being forced to remove previously installed devices and spend approximately Rs 12,000 unnecessarily to install new devices, causing severe financial hardship," the statement said.

The drivers' body also raised concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws under the open permit policy, and alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits.

