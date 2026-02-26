Nine-year-old girl collapses on school ground in Rajasthan, cardiac arrest suspected

A nine-year-old Class 5 student died after collapsing on her school grounds in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, with doctors suspecting cardiac arrest as the probable cause, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Gotan town.

Police said Divya Bapedia, a resident of Talnapur, was playing with other children in the school ground before morning prayers when she suddenly collapsed.

School staff rushed her to the local community health center (CHC), where doctors declared her dead.

Doctors suspected cardiac arrest as the cause of her death.

CCTV footage from the playground, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, shows Divya playing moments before she collapsed.

Dr Sukhram, in charge of Gotan CHC, said the girl had no prior medical history. There were no external injuries on her body, and a preliminary investigation indicated cardiac arrest as the probable cause of death.

The family refused a post-mortem examination, following which the body was handed over to them.