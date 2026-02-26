MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yamuna in Delhi still choked by toxic foam despite decades of political

Regular exposure to Yamuna's polluted foam has been linked to skin infections, respiratory illnesses, and long-term health complications

Ribhu Chatterjee Published 26.02.26, 08:00 PM

The Yamuna River, which supplies nearly 70 percent of the capital’s water needs, has been at the center of political debate and environmental concern in Delhi, because vast stretches of the river remain polluted.

Even today, toxic white foam continues to blanket the river between Wazirabad and Okhla, a sight that has become common. The urban waste generation has also risen, turning the seasonal frothing into a recurring crisis as the city’s population increased.

During low water flow, especially after the monsoon season, these pollutants accumulate and interact chemically with organic matter, creating thick, persistent foam. This cycle has repeated for years and has intensified in recent months, reinforcing fears that the river’s natural recovery capacity has weakened...

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

