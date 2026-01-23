Karnataka High Court lifts bike taxi ban, allows services to resume across state

The Karnataka High Court on Friday lifted the ban on bike taxis, allowing services to resume across the state after nearly a year of uncertainty.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C. M. Joshi directed the state government to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and issue them carriage permits.

The order came on appeals filed by ANI Technologies, Uber India and Roppen Transportation Services.

The state government had imposed the ban on June 16, 2025, asking app-based ride-hailing aggregators to stop bike taxi operations following a single-judge bench order that had disallowed the service.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he had not yet received a copy of the division bench order and would comment after reviewing it. However, he confirmed that the earlier ruling had been set aside.

"The single-judge bench of the High Court had prohibited bike taxis. The division bench has now quashed that order and allowed the writ appeal. Let the judgment copy come. I will read it and then discuss it with you all," the minister told reporters.

The judgment was welcomed by major ride-hailing companies, which have long argued that bike taxis are essential for urban transport, especially in congested cities.

Uber said the ruling recognised bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in Karnataka.

"We welcome the Hon’ble High Court’s decision to recognise bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in Karnataka," Uber said in a statement.

The company said bike taxis provide an affordable option for commuters and help drivers earn a living.

"According to the company, bike taxis serve as a vital mobility lifeline for Indian cities, offering an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic.

"The decision will also bring relief to lakhs of drivers who depend on bike taxis for their livelihood. We look forward to engaging with the state government to operationalise this mobility ecosystem and serve the mobility needs of cities across the spectrum," the statement said.

Ola also welcomed the court’s decision, calling it a positive move for urban transport in the state. In a statement, Ola said the order was a clear signal for the future of mobility in Karnataka.

"Bike taxis are a simple and efficient solution for congested cities and play a critical role in improving last-mile connectivity and affordability. This decision will help scale up last-mile connectivity, reduce congestion, and create flexible earning opportunities," Ola said.

The company said it would work to integrate bike taxis as a core part of Karnataka’s transport system as services resume following the court’s directions.