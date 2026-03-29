Tiger poisoned to death near Satpura Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, police arrest five

A radio-collared tiger has allegedly been poisoned to death near the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh, following which police have arrested five persons, officials said.

The accused, who laced tiger kill with poison, allegedly took this step as the big cat had killed their cattle. They are also involved in illegal opium cultivation, STR field director Rakhi Nanda told PTI on Saturday.

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The carcass was found buried in a pit in the West Chhindwara division area on Friday, as per officials.

"The tiger was brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria in December 2004. It had formed its territory outside the reserve. Five persons have been arrested for poisoning the animal. They have been remanded in judicial custody," Nanda said.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey on Saturday lodged a formal complaint in the matter with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority member secretary, MP's principal secretary (forest) and others.

In his complaint, Dubey claimed that no movement was seen in the radio-collar monitor since March 3, but the forest department ignored it.

"Poachers poisoned the tiger and the carcass was found buried in a pit in Sanga Kheda village area under the Chhindwara south forest division. It is not merely a case of poaching, but a glaring example of administrative and monitoring failure," Dubey charged while seeking immediate intervention from higher authorities.

He also demanded the removal of STR field director Nanda "for a free and fair investigation into the glaring incident".

As many as 14 tigers have died in MP since January this year, he claimed.

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