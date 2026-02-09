MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three girls killed, six injured after roof collapse at Mata Temple in Morena

The incident took place at 2pm in Ahrauli village when the roof was being demolished to build a dome, Kailaras police station in-charge Dhiresh Kushwaha said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.02.26, 11:29 PM

Three girls were killed and six others, including a couple, were injured after the roof of the Mata Temple collapsed in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 2pm in Ahrauli village when the roof was being demolished to build a dome, Kailaras police station in-charge Dhiresh Kushwaha said.

"Vaishnavi Sikarwar (11), Chhaya Goswami (7) and Karishma Goswami (9) died, while six others, including a couple, suffered injuries after being buried in the debris. The injured have been hospitalised. Villager Satish Gaud and his wife had come to the temple to offer prasad and asked some others, including the girls, to join in," he said.

Villagers immediately began relief and rescue operations and removed the debris, he added.

Senior officials, including Jaura SDM Shubham Sharma, visited the site of the incident, Kushwaha said.

