Check-up visit ends in fatal fall from roof, East Midnapore man dies in Jadavpur

The police have started an unnatural death case at Jadavpur police station

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 05.02.26, 07:25 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A man in his sixties who had come to a relative’s home in the city from East Midnapore for an eye check-up died after he fell from the terrace early on Wednesday.

CCTV footage shows that he toppled over the parapet on the terrace while trying to spit, police said.

Tapan Das, 63, a resident of Mandarmani in East Midanpore, had come to his nephew’s home on Deshbandhu Road in Jadavpur for the post-procedure check-up.

Around 12.59am, Das went to the third-floor terrace washroom and fell, the police said.

He was taken to MR Bangur Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

“It appears that the man accidentally fell while spitting because of the low height of the railing on the terrace. His fall was obstructed by the cornice of the second floor, after which he had a free fall to the ground,” said an officer of Jadavpur police station.

The police said there were injury marks on one side of his back — possibly on the side on which he landed after the fall.

Das’s immediate family was informed.

They reached Jadavpur by Wednesday afternoon, the police added.

“There is no prima facie evidence or indication of any foul play. But we are probing all possible angles. The area where the victim fell and the spot from where he fell
have been cordoned off for an examination by a forensic team,” said Kolkata Police’s deputy commissioner (south suburban division) Charu Sharma.

The police have started an unnatural death case at Jadavpur police station.

Police sources said CCTV footage that had been found from the area shows Das had gone to the terrace alone and had leaned over the railing when he fell.

Investigators have examined Das’s family members and recorded the statements of the people at his nephew’s home.

