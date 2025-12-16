Goa authorities seal cliffside restaurant ‘The Cape Goa’ over fire safety violations

Authorities have sealed “The Cape Goa”, a popular cliffside restaurant in South Goa, for alleged violations of fire and other safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a sealing order issued on Monday, the Tourism Department had granted permission for one temporary private shack, but it was found that the establishment was operating a full-fledged restaurant beyond the sanctioned plinth area.

The order warned that continued operation of the premises without mandatory safety clearances posed an imminent, grave and real threat to human life and property, particularly in the event of fire, electrical short-circuit, structural failure, or any emergency requiring evacuation.

The action follows a massive fire at a nightclub in Arporal in North Goa on December 6 that claimed 25 lives.

The sealing order was issued on Monday by Maya Pednekar, chairperson of the joint enforcement and monitoring committee, Canacona taluka, for “The Cape Goa”, located on a cliff at Cabo de Rama Fort in Kuddi village of South Goa district.

A team led by Pednekar inspected the premises on December 12 and detected several violations at the restaurant, officials said. The sealing notice stated that there was an “imminent threat to human life and property”.

“Upon careful consideration of the inspection report and material placed before me, I am satisfied that the danger is real, proximate and imminent; the premises is being used in a manner endangering public safety; and immediate intervention is necessary in the interest of protection of human life and property,” the order said.

During the inspection, the committee observed that the restaurant was being operated in gross violation of mandatory statutory safety requirements. The premises was found overcrowded, accommodating more than 24 persons, far beyond permissible limits. No approved structural plan or structural stability certificate was produced, while the kitchen was found unsafe, having no proper exit and operating with a high fire hazard risk, the order noted.

“The pantry section had no exit, posing a serious safety hazard. 29 commercial LPG cylinders were found stored in the open, near the exhaust blower/duct, which is extremely unsafe. The absence of a designated LPG bank and non-installation of LPG gas leak detectors posed a serious and immediate fire and explosion hazard,” it said.

The order further stated that no separate exit was provided from the restaurant area and that fire extinguishers and fire-fighting equipment were absent in the restaurant seating area, kitchen, staff pantry, storeroom, bakery, and an additional storeroom located below the restaurant.

“The kitchen area and movement/ entry routes were obstructed, and cooking ranges were placed in movement areas. No clear signage indicating entry, exit, escape routes, or assembly point was displayed,” the order said.

The committee also pointed out that the exit point was obstructed by 29 commercial LPG cylinders, while the MCB distribution board was found open and unsafe, with loose connections and joints, making the entire wiring dangerous.

It reiterated that the Tourism Department had granted permission for only one temporary private shack.

“However, it was observed that the establishment is operating a full-fledged restaurant beyond the sanctioned plinth area, with a bar counter, attached kitchen, bakery, pantry, staff mess (with approximately 120 staff members), staff rooms in the basement, around 40 tables with an average seating capacity of 120 persons, housekeeping room, electrical room, feeding room, additional storage room, spa room, etc., which is far in excess of the capacity and area approved by the Tourism Department,” the order said.