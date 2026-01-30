MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 January 2026

Supreme Court directs all states to provide free sanitary pads in all schools

The bench also said that it would hold governments accountable if they too fail to provide for toilets and free sanitary pads to girls

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 30.01.26, 03:32 PM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Friday held that menstrual health is a fundamental right under the Constitution and directed all states and Union Territories to provide free bio-degradable sanitary pads to girl students in both private and government schools.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also ordered authorities to ensure separate toilets for male and female students in all schools, along with disabled-friendly toilet facilities, regardless of whether the institutions are government-run or privately managed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the court said, warning that private schools failing to comply would face de-recognition. The bench added that governments would be held accountable if they fail to provide toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.

The apex court has reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation filed by Jaya Thakur on December 10, 2024, which seeks pan-India implementation of the Centre’s ‘Menstrual Hygiene Policy for school-going girls’ for students from Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.

RELATED TOPICS

Menstrual Hygiene Sanitary Pads Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court questions DGCA over ‘indefinite’ relaxation of pilot fatigue norms

The court asked that when a temporary relaxation was given for night duty norms to IndiGo, why was the norm on non-substitution of weekly rest and leaves withdrawn without any deadline
Author Amitav Ghosh speaks during the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, at Alipore Museum in Kolkata, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

The notion of self-sufficient retreats is impractical. Solar panels system require regular upkeep

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT