Supreme Court directs all states to provide free sanitary pads in all schools

The Supreme Court on Friday held that menstrual health is a fundamental right under the Constitution and directed all states and Union Territories to provide free bio-degradable sanitary pads to girl students in both private and government schools.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also ordered authorities to ensure separate toilets for male and female students in all schools, along with disabled-friendly toilet facilities, regardless of whether the institutions are government-run or privately managed.

“The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the court said, warning that private schools failing to comply would face de-recognition. The bench added that governments would be held accountable if they fail to provide toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.

The apex court has reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation filed by Jaya Thakur on December 10, 2024, which seeks pan-India implementation of the Centre’s ‘Menstrual Hygiene Policy for school-going girls’ for students from Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.