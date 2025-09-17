MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Srinagar MP accuses government of economic assault amid highway closure hardships

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi highlights struggles of apple growers and stalled truck movement in Kashmir

Muzaffar Raina Published 17.09.25, 05:15 AM
Stacks of apple boxes lie at the fruit market in Anantnag on Monday.

Stacks of apple boxes lie at the fruit market in Anantnag on Monday. PTI

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday claimed Kashmir’s economy was under assault as he cited continued hardships faced by apple growers because of the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The allegations of a deliberate attack on Kashmir’s economy are growing stronger in the Valley.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that a two-lane temporary diversion had been created on the highway and traffic movement had resumed. He added that efforts were underway to restore the highway completely.

Mehdi, the National Conference MP, came down hard on his government for “not fighting liuetenant governor Manoj Sinha’s regime” on the economy and other issues.

“You see a pattern. Sometimes low and sub-standard pesticides are being sold, sometimes cheap apples are imported from other countries. Sometimes our roads are closed,” Mehdi told reporters in south Kashmir.

“After so much hue and cry, the highway was opened today. Traffic from the other side (Jammu to Srinagar) was allowed but our trucks are stuck. They are not being allowed to move out of Srinagar. Last year, trucks were kept stranded deliberately until our products rotted. There is a pattern which shows a battle is being waged on our economy,” he added.

