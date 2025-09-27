MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Smoking incident on flight from Phuket triggers panic, passenger held at Mumbai airport

The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the flight on Friday night

PTI Published 27.09.25, 03:55 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 25-year-old passenger was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here after he was found smoking in the lavatory of a flight, police said on Saturday.

The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night, an official said.

Bhavya Gautam Jain, a resident of Napeansea Road in south Mumbai, was taken into custody on his arrival at the airport, he said.

Jain allegedly lit a cigarette inside the plane’s lavatory, the official said, adding that he was arrested under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under the country’s aviation rules.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

