Four dead, several injured after stampede breaks out at temple festival in Goa's Shirgao village

Four persons dead, many injured in stampede at temple festival in Shirgao village of North Goa: Official.

Four persons were killed, and several sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival in North Goa, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival, he said, adding that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained after a probe.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said at least 30 people sustained injuries, of which eight are in critical condition and two were referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

He said four persons, including two women, were brought dead at the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa.

Eight injured persons were admitted at the district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries, he added.

Rane said the health department has taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation.

"We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa district hospital," he said.

Rane said additional doctors were roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up to provide consolidated care.

"All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient," he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the injured at the North Goa district hospital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.