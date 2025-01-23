MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Punjab police withdraw security for Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections

We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them. We will share our inputs with the Delhi police, says Punjab police official

PTI Published 23.01.25, 09:00 PM
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal File

Punjab Police personnel deployed in the security of Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal have been withdrawn, the state police chief said on Thursday.

"Time to time, we get reports of threats to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal and we share them with the concerned agencies.

"Following the directions of the Delhi police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab police in the security of Kejriwal ji," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told reporters in Patiala.

"We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them. We will share our inputs with the Delhi police," he said.

The development comes ahead of the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5. The poll results are set to be declared on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

