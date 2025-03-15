MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 March 2025

Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue efforts intensify with deployment of advanced hydraulic robot

The search operation has been ongoing round-the-clock, including de-watering efforts

PTI Published 15.03.25, 04:12 PM
Rescue operation underway to locate workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Friday, March 14, 2025.

Rescue operation underway to locate workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Friday, March 14, 2025. PTI

The search operation to locate seven people trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel since February 22 picked up pace with the deployment of an 'autonomous hydraulic-powered robot' equipped with special machinery on Saturday.

An autonomous hydraulic-powered robot is being used to remove soil, along with equipment such as a 30 HP capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and a vacuum tank machine, which facilitate the quick removal of soil and other debris inside the tunnel, accelerating the search operation, an official release said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 620 cubic meters of soil and muck can be removed from the tunnel per hour using a conveyor belt, it added.

Also Read

Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, HRDD (human remains detection dogs), state-run miner Singareni Collieries, a Hyderabad-based robotics company, and other agencies have been actively involved in the mission.

The search operation has been ongoing round-the-clock, including de-watering efforts.

The body of Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family members in Punjab.

Apart from Gurpreet Singh, the seven others still trapped include Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

The eight individuals—comprising engineers and labourers—became trapped in the SLBC project tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on February 22.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rescue Operation Robots
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Might not have another Australia tour in me’: Virat Kohli drops retirement hint

Kohli says WPL is key to India’s sporting growth, calls Olympic cricket a ‘great chance’ for Team India
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach during an interview with Reuters, March 15, 2025
Quote left Quote right

I wouldn't consider this (Paris Games gender row) real crisis as all of it is Russian fake news

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT