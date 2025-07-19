‘Provide names, booth numbers’: Patna administration after Ajit Anjum’s electoral roll video report

The Patna district administration on Saturday responded to journalist Ajit Anjum’s recent YouTube video on alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Anjum has been doing a series of video reports on the electoral roll revision and has also had an FIR filed against him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the administration asked Anjum to provide specific names and polling booth numbers referenced in his video that claimed people’s forms had been uploaded without them even knowing.

“In reference to the video titled ‘SIR’ par Patna se bada khulasa: Voters se mile bagair jama ho gaya form created by the YouTuber named 'Ajit Anjum,’ they are informed to collect and provide us with the names of the related individuals and the polling station (booth) numbers shown in the video,” the post read. “If the error is found to be true, it can be corrected with immediate effect during the month of August.”

The statement added that corrections can also be made during the extended claims and objections period following August 1. “Therefore, if any information requiring correction comes to your notice, please inform us as soon as possible with the complete details of the related individuals,” the administration noted.

The statement was issued shortly after Anjum posted a video report on X from Patna, where he showed voters of Patna who haven’t even seen the ‘SIR’ form. But all their forms have been uploaded.

Series of reports on Bihar voter list revision

Anjum’s first video, published on July 12, focused on the Sahebpur Kamal Assembly constituency and alleged that incomplete or unsigned voter forms were being uploaded as valid submissions.

The following day, July 13, the Begusarai district administration dismissed the video’s findings, calling them “completely unfounded” and “made with malicious intent to create confusion among the public.” It asserted that the SIR process was being conducted transparently and in line with Election Commission (EC) protocols.

That same day, a booth level officer filed an FIR against Anjum, accusing him of trespassing, disobedience, obstructing a public servant, and attempting to hurt religious sentiments.

He has also been booked under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The FIR has triggered widespread condemnation from across the journalist community and civil society.

Public hearing planned

As on Friday, almost 37 lakh out of nearly 7.9 crore electors of Bihar — 4.67 per cent — have ‘not been found at their addresses’, by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

More than 1.6 per cent of existing voters have been marked as “probably deceased”, 2.3 per cent as “probably shifted”, 0.01 per cent are untraceable, and 0.75 per cent as enrolled in other places.

In addition, 5.2 per cent of voters have not returned their enumeration forms to the BLOs, which they need to do before July 25 to remain on the electoral list in Bihar.

Checking of voters’ documents to establish their citizenship will take place after the draft list is published on August 1.

Civil society groups have announced a public hearing in Patna on Monday to scrutinise the SIR process.