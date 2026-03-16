Narendra Modi lauds Om Birla's 'impartiality' and 'leadership', slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, hailing his “composure, impartiality and leadership” while thanking MPs for defeating the no-confidence motion against him, describing the no-trust bid as a “rajnitik kukritya (political misdeed)”.

Modi, who was absent from the House during the debate and voting on the first such motion in nearly four decades, praised Birla’s “inspiring” leadership while attacking the Opposition’s “dynastic and feudal mindset”.

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Birla shared the letter on X and expressed “heartfelt” gratitude for Modi’s “inspiring” words, while lauding the Prime Minister’s “unwavering faith in the rules, procedures and traditions of India’s parliamentary democracy”.

The Speaker has repeatedly criticised Opposition members — particularly leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi — for disregarding the “established rules and procedures” of the House. The INDIA bloc had moved a no-confidence motion against Birla, accusing him of conducting House proceedings in a “blatantly partisan manner” and repeatedly denying Opposition leaders the opportunity to speak. The motion was defeated by voice vote in the Lok Sabha last week.

“The no-confidence motion against you in the Lok Sabha was rejected by the House. I also congratulate the members of the House for the manner in which they squarely disapproved this political misdeed,” Modi wrote in the letter.

He commended Birla’s “balanced and impartial” conduct of proceedings, noting that he had ensured opportunities for all members — particularly young and new MPs — to participate in debates.

“The nation is saddened to observe that certain individuals, harbouring dynastic and feudal mindsets, seek to confine even democratic institutions within their own limited spheres. They find it difficult to accept new people stepping forward and are unwilling to allow... young and new MPs equal opportunities to speak and progress,” Modi wrote.

Responding on X, Birla praised Modi for his faith in parliamentary traditions. “You have always held a deep belief in the fundamental nature of Parliament — dialogue, debate and deliberation. You respect every voice raised in Parliament as the voice of millions of Indian citizens,” he wrote.