Bodies of women newborn baby found in dry drain in Gorakhpur, police suspect honour killing

The bodies of an unidentified woman and a newborn were found in the pit of a dry drain here on Thursday, with police probing the possibility of honour killing, officials said.

The bodies were found in the Chorahiya drain near Masoodabad in the Gulriha area after residents going for a morning walk noticed a human hand protruding from the mud and alerted the police.

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After excavation, police found the two bodies from nearly two feet below the surface, the officials said.

The woman, estimated to be around 30 years old, was found wearing jeans and a top, while the infant was found in a highly decomposed state. Police suspect the bodies to be about a week old.

Some strands of hair were also recovered from the site, which locals believe may have been scattered by stray animals.

SP (City) Nimesh Patil said, "No visible external injury marks were found on the bodies. Efforts are underway to establish their identities."

Police are probing all possible angles, including honour killing, to crack the case, the officer said.