Centre defends Rs 10,000 Haj airfare hike, says airlines not to blame amid air fuel price hike

The Haj Committee of India has raised the Haj airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim this year due to a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, with the Centre asserting that the increase has been restricted through hard negotiations.

The Haj airfare hike has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who have stated that such an increase amounts to "injustice".

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A circular issued by the Haj Committee of India said in view of the extraordinary circumstances arising out of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, a one-time revision in the airfare for Haj 2026 has been approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

"The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims. The decision has been taken in view of pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare by more than USD 400 on account of the sharp increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, after due examination of facts and consultation with stakeholders," the circular said.

Accordingly, all Haj pilgrims this year are required to deposit Rs 10,000 towards the differential airfare by May 15, it added.

In a post on X, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said for countless families, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime dream nurtured over years.

"I deeply respect that sentiment. Amid a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, airlines sought a steep hike of USD 300-USD 400 per pilgrim. We also can't blame airlines for the rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel price," he said.

Through negotiations, it was ensured that the increase was restricted to just USD 100, saving each pilgrim a significant amount, Rijiju said.

The decision was taken transparently and in good faith to ensure no disruption in the Haj 2026 operations, he added.

The minority affairs ministry said various concerns and comments have been raised on several media platforms regarding the Rs-10,000 increase in the Haj airfare.

"We share the concerns for every pilgrim who saves for years to perform Haj. That is precisely why the Haj Committee negotiated hard on their behalf," it said.

The ministry said the facts are that the airlines demanded USD 300 to USD 400 extra per pilgrim due to the sharp rise in ATF prices caused by the Middle-East crisis -- a global emergency beyond any government's control.

"After extensive negotiation and due consultation with stakeholders, the Ministry of Minority Affairs approved a one-time revision of only USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point -- a saving of USD 200-USD 300 per pilgrim compared to what airlines originally sought," it said, asserting that this is not exploitation.

This is the government absorbing pressure and protecting pilgrims from a far larger burden, it said.

"The circular is transparent, the process was lawful, and the decision was made in good faith to ensure Haj 2026 operations are not disrupted for over a lakh pilgrims already registered," the ministry added.

Notably, private tour operators had already revised fares sharply and subsequently, imposed a further increase of around USD 150, it said.

"We remain committed to making Haj accessible and affordable for every Indian Muslim," the ministry said.

The increase in the Haj airfare has drawn criticism from the opposition, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to revoke the circular issued by the Haj Committee of India, mandating the USD 100 surcharge for pilgrims.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said forcing an additional Rs 10,000 collection from Haj pilgrims right before their journey is "utter injustice".

"When the full fare was already fixed in advance, why was this increase imposed at the very last moment? At the very least, such collections should not be made from Indians heading for the sacred Haj journey through the Haj committee," Pratapgarhi said in a post in Hindi on X.