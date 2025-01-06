MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police file chargesheet in Baba Siddique murder case: 'Anmol Bishnoi ordered hit to strike fear'

The 4,590-page charge sheet was filed in a special court against 26 arrested accused and three wanted persons, including Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

PTI Published 06.01.25, 04:22 PM
Baba Siddiqui

Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case stating that gangster Anmol Bishnoi carried out the killing to create an atmosphere of fear through his organised crime syndicate.

The 4,590-page charge sheet was filed in a special court against 26 arrested accused and three wanted persons, including Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

As per the charge sheet, Anmol Bishnoi hatched a conspiracy to kill Siddique with the intention to instil fear and dominance over the crime syndicate.

Besides Anmol Bishnoi, the other wanted accused are Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar.

Police have so far arrested 26 people and invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act against them. All accused are in judicial custody.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

