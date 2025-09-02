Police bar DJs, firecrackers during Durga Puja immersion processions in Bhubaneswar

Commissionerate of police has barred DJ music, laser lights and firecrackers during this year’s Durga Puja immersion processions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, citing health hazards and the need to preserve cultural sanctity.

The directive was issued after police held a meeting with Puja Mandap organisers. Instead of DJs, only traditional music will be allowed during the processions, which begin on September 28.

Commissioner of police S. Dev Datta Singh said: “Following our meetings with the organisers, it has been decided that only traditional music will be played during the immersion procession. Steps will be taken to arrest cultural degradation of any kind and display of nudity in any form will be discouraged.”

Officials warned that deafening DJ sounds, often above 100 decibels, can cause temporary or permanent hearing damage, tinnitus and even heart ailments. Noise limits vary by zone: 50 dB by day and 40 dB at night near hospitals and schools; 55 dB and 45 dB in residential areas; 65 dB and 55 dB in commercial zones; and 75 dB and 70 dB in industrial areas. Prolonged exposure above 85 dB may result in irreversible hearing loss,

they added.

The police further clarified that no laser light shows will be permitted and restrictions on firecrackers will be enforced. “We will try to ensure the sanctity of rituals and reduce noise and light pollution,” officials said.

Earlier this week, Odisha Police seized at least 20 DJ vehicles in Balasore during Ganesh idol immersions for violating noise regulations.

Procession clashes

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in separate incidents of clashes during processions for Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha, police said on Monday.

Three other youths were also injured when they came in contact with a live wire while climbing a vehicle during a procession, while a woman was swept away while bathing in a river after immersion of a Ganesh idol.