Italy showcases Sandro Botticelli masterpiece in India, plans year of culture and tourism in 2027

Italy has brought a masterpiece by Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli to India for the first time as part of a landmark exhibition in Delhi, with Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli saying cultural exchanges will continue to deepen ties between the two countries and foster "ever and ever stronger bonds".

Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition ‘One Mother, Many Mother Tongues’ at the Humayun's Tomb Museum, Bartoli highlighted the growing cultural partnership between India and Italy, which was recently elevated to a special strategic partnership by the two countries' prime ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition features 27 artworks and sculptures sourced from 13 museums and three private collections across India and Italy. Among the highlights is Botticelli's iconic 15th-century painting ‘Madonna and Child’ from Florence's Museo Stibbert, being exhibited in India for the first time. Also on display are the renowned Mater Matuta statues, created in central Italy between the 6th and 3rd centuries BC, depicting seated female figures holding children.

"We are bringing together artworks from 13 museums and three private collections, from Italy and India. And, this is a clear testament of the willingness and ability to work together. Museums, scholars, public institutions… To create objects of academic quality, cultural relevance and also public interest.

"There is the image of a mother and child, one of the most enduring images of visual narratives, and what we have inaugurated today is a unique conversation across centuries of civilisations, highlighting the existence of a shared cultural link," Bartoli said.

Referring to Italy's cultural outreach to India, the envoy said, "We share our gems with our friends," recalling that Italy had brought Caravaggio's work ‘Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy’ to India last year.

"This year we brought another master Botticelli, showcased with a remarkable selection of India's sculptures, dating from 2500 BC to 11th century, and Mater Matuta, Etruscan goddess protecting mothers and children, which also symbolises the rebirth of the day through the dawn," he said.

The exhibition explores the universal theme of motherhood across cultures and faiths, inviting viewers to discover common narratives connecting human experience, memory and spirituality.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the inauguration, said, "As India extends its global cultural footprint, we remain committed to building bridges between civilisations and celebrating our shared human heritage."

The exhibition will remain open until the first week of August and has been organised by the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Humayun's Tomb Museum.

Bartoli also announced that another exhibition, ‘Shared Stories’, currently being held at the same venue and showcasing Rome's Asian Collection, will continue until the end of August.

"And these titles themselves carry the powerful message," the ambassador said, stressing the cultural connections between Europe and India.

"Europe and India have many mother tongues, and they share stories and common values, universal values, across our main languages, traditions, cultures.

"We believe that Italy and Europe at large, and India, share the same vision, which is noticeable to underscore that we have a common idea – united in diversity, an idea rooted in the history of India," he added.

According to Bartoli, the exhibitions reflect the "shared commitment of the two governments to make culture a fundamental pillar of the special strategic partnership" reaffirmed by the leaders of both countries in May.

Placing the collaboration within a broader framework, the envoy said, "our leaders announced the range of a year of culture and tourism between Italy and India, 2027", which will feature exhibitions, restoration and archaeology initiatives, design collaborations and other cultural programmes.

"We also intend to organise a business forum dedicated to cultural and creative industries, bringing together not just institutions, but also common bodies and professionals, across both countries," Bartoli said.

India and Italy upgraded bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on May 20.

“We are confident that culture will continue to be a vehicle for friendship and interaction between people and societies, and a powerful driver for business, mutual understanding, and ever and ever stronger bonds," Bartoli said, adding, "Let's work together for a successful year.”

He added, "We are ready and eager to have, and also realise ambitious cultural projects in Italy to highlight the association with this friendly country and ancient civilisation."

The Indian artworks on display have been sourced from institutions including the National Museum in Delhi, the Indian Museum in Kolkata, the Government Museum in Udaipur, the Government Museum in Mathura and Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda. Italian works have been lent by institutions such as the Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia in Rome and the Museo Provinciale Campano di Capua.