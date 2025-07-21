‘Nattily dressed but rarely present’: Congress mocks PM Modi ahead of Monsoon session

As the Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday, the Congress asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "owes it to the country" to be present when the issue of ‘Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump’ is discussed.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh criticised Modi’s foreign travel plans, stating, "48 hours later, the Super Premium Frequent Flyer will start yet another foreign visit. The people of Manipur will have more cause for disappointment."

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi is scheduled to leave for a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from Wednesday, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and finalising the India-UK free trade agreement.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Very shortly the nattily dressed Prime Minister will give his usual Desh ke Naam Sandesh through the media outside the Parliament Building before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This will be full of his usual platitudes and hypocrisy."

"Prime Minister Modi is very, very, very rarely present in Parliament. He speaks once a year on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. But this time he owes it to the country to be present when the issue of Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump is finally taken up for discussion," he added.

The government, during an all-party meeting on Sunday, indicated its willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor, a key demand from the opposition. However, the INDIA bloc insisted that Prime Minister Modi should personally respond not only on this matter but also on US President Trump's ceasefire claims and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress has demanded that Modi himself respond during the debates on these issues in Parliament.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting to plan their joint strategy for cornering the government over intelligence failures behind the Pahalgam attack, Trump's ceasefire remarks, and the SIR process in Bihar.