‘Passengers had to endure mental harassment’: Centre confronts IndiGo over nationwide flight chaos

The Centre, too, has stepped in. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday IndiGo’s ongoing crisis has caused avoidable suffering.

“All passengers have suffered mental distress and have had to face many difficulties. They had to endure mental harassment because of IndiGo,” he told reporters.

The chaos unfolding across IndiGo’s network since Tuesday has pushed air travel into disarray, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, confused and angry.

With more than 2,000 flights cancelled and several others delayed, the country’s largest airline is facing growing pressure to explain how operations slipped so far.

Mohol’s remarks reflect the frustration visible at airports across the country, long queues, sudden cancellations, and passengers waiting hours with little clarity.

The aviation regulator’s intervention comes at a moment when questions around airline preparedness and customer responsibility are bound to surface.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up a four-member inquiry panel to identify what triggered the meltdown and to suggest steps to prevent a repeat.

A show-cause notice has also been sent to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. Mohol said action would follow once the committee’s findings are submitted: “Action will be taken after the four-member committee submits its report,” he said, adding that accountability will be fixed “and nobody will be spared.”

According to Mohol, gaps in IndiGo’s duties contributed to the crisis.

“Certain responsibilities that IndiGo was expected to carry out were not fulfilled, and this is what led to the present situation. The DGCA has formed an inquiry committee and set up a control room. It has also issued a notice to IndiGo. Limits on ticket sales have been imposed on all airline companies,” he said.

He also said that clear instructions have been issued to ensure refunds reach all affected passengers.