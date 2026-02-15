Kerala baby Alin Sherin Abraham becomes youngest organ donor, state honours toddler

Alin Sherin Abraham got to live for only 10 months, but she ensured that five people could carry on with theirs.

Alin was left brain-dead after a road accident earlier this month. Her parents decided to donate her kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves, making her the youngest organ donor in Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Alin would be buried with full state honours. Her body will be brought to St Thomas CSI Church at Nedungadappally in Kottayam district for the burial on Sunday.

Alin was the only daughter of Arun Abraham, associated with the Church of South India Synod, and Sherin Ann John, a teacher at Chengaroor Mar Severios BEd Training College. The baby sustained grave injuries after the car she was travelling in, along with her parents and maternal grandparents, collided with another vehicle on February 5.

The doctors on Friday informed her parents that the baby was brain-dead. Rising above their grief and finding hope in the idea that Alin would continue to live through others, her parents decided to donate her organs.

“Despite the grief, the decision taken by the parents to donate Alin’s five organs is a noble gesture. They have set an example for Kerala. I join in the sorrow of Alin’s family and loved ones. She will be sent off with state honours when she is laid to rest,” Vijayan said.

Alin’s organs were transported at 7.13pm on Friday from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi through a green corridor. The ambulance reached KIMS Health Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in 3 hours and 20 minutes. Six-month-old Dhriya received Alin’s liver in a transplant surgery that started at 10.30pm. Dhriya became the youngest in Kerala to receive a liver from another infant.

The hospital said Dhriya was stable. “The metabolic parameters related to the transplanted liver are showing encouraging improvement. The transplant surgery commenced at 10.30pm on Friday and concluded at 6am on Saturday,” the hospital added.

Alin’s heart valves were donated to Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, while her corneas were sent to the eye bank at AIMS, Kochi. They will be preserved for suitable transplant candidates.

Alin’s kidneys were donated to a 10-year-old nephrology patient at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The surgery was completed successfully early on Saturday. The girl spoke to her parents after the transplant, and her condition is said to be stable.

Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar condoled Alin’s death on X: “Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Alin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident.”