Parliament panel may summon airlines, DGCA over IndiGo chaos that stranded travellers

A parliamentary panel is likely to summon top executives of private airlines and senior aviation regulators after the mass cancellation of IndiGo flights left thousands of passengers stranded across airports, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, is expected to seek explanations from airline leaders as well as officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A panel member said MPs had taken “serious note” of the widespread disruption, which hit even legislators who had travelled to the capital for the Winter Session. Complaints about air fares shooting up during the chaos also poured in.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, who is not part of the committee, demanded a joint parliamentary committee or judicial inquir* into the “large-scale disruption” of flights.

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day even as efforts were on to normalise operations.

The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Saturday sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said the Board of Interglobe Aviation, its parent company, has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation. The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it said.