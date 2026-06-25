Kota obscene content case: Pakistan link yet to be established, accused's phone sent to forensic lab

Police is yet confirm Pakistan link in a case involving alleged religious conversion, obscene online content and fake social media identities that has sparked much controversy here.

The case came to light after Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Renwal lodged a complaint at Vigyan Nagar police station on June 15, alleging entrapment of Hindu women under the pretext of romantic relationships.

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According to the complaint, the accused -- named Manish Sharma alias Mohin Khan -- was allegedly associated with various social media groups where discussions revolved around luring Hindu women into romantic relationships, recording objectionable videos of them, and later using the clips for blackmail, Circle Inspector (CI) Mukesh Meena said on Thursday.

The complaint further alleged that women were pressured to convert their religion after being exploited, the official said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against accused Manish Sharma under sections 196(1)(A) and (B), 299 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to promoting disharmony between groups and outraging religious sentiments, along with sections 66, 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, related to pornography and circulation of explicit content.

Manish Sharma, a resident of Vigyan Nagar police station area in Kota, was subsequently arrested and is currently lodged in judicial custody.

The matter sparked controversy after claims surfaced regarding circulation of hundreds of obscene videos, an alleged Pakistan link and a wider religious conversion racket. However, police officials have cautioned against rumours, saying these allegations remain unverified and are under investigation.

Investigation into the matter has been entrusted to Udhyog Nagar Station House Officer Mangelal Yadav, the CI said. Investigating officer Mangelal Yadav told PTI on Thursday that no Pakistan connection has been established so far during the investigation. He said the accused had downloaded obscene videos from various websites and online platforms, including some objectionable content featuring Hindu deities.

The officer clarified that no videos involving local women or girls have been found on the accused's mobile phone thus far.

The seized handset has been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination, and further conclusions will depend on its report, Yadav said.

Police investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly operated social media accounts under the fake name "Mohin Khan". Officials said the purpose and usage of these accounts are being examined as part of the probe.

Police reiterated that investigation is underway and claims regarding organised religious conversion or foreign link will be verified only on the basis of evidence collected during the probe and the findings of the FSL.

The Bajrang Dal, however, has demanded a national-level investigation into the matter, claiming the case may have wider ramifications.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.