Beat the heat: Pakhal day stakes Guinness record claim, Odisha prepares 1,177kg feast

Odisha observed Pakhal Divas on Friday, with people across the state eating pakhal or fermented rice to beat the summer heat.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his cabinet colleagues, attended the celebrations at Pantha Nivas, where the tourism department showcased 326 varieties of traditional dishes.

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Majhi said the department aimed to set a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pakhal. Around 1,177kg of the dish was prepared using 850kg of rice, and a verification team is examining the claim. He expressed confidence that the attempt would be recognised.

Calling pakhal inseparable from Odisha’s culture, tradition and identity, Majhi noted that it is also offered to Lord Jagannath at the Puri temple as Tanka Torani and Pakhal Bhog. He said the dish has grown from a humble local staple into a global cultural marker, with Odias across India and abroad celebrating the day as a link to their roots.

The event featured virtual interactions with non-resident Odias from 15 countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bahrain.

Traditionally, pakhal is made by soaking leftover rice in water in an earthen pot, often with curd or lemon, allowing it to ferment over seven to eight hours. Consumed mainly during the peak summer months, the dish is valued for its cooling properties.

The fermented water, known as torani, helps prevent sunstroke and replenishes fluids and salts lost in the heat, making it especially popular among people working outdoors.

Residents say Pakhal remains a staple across classes. While it is often paired with fried items such as fish, many prefer it simply with onions.

Daily wage earners favour it for its affordability, ease of preparation and ability to keep the body cool during long hours of manual labour.

Hotels across the state have also begun serving pakhal from Friday, including in Bhubaneswar, where a full meal is available at modest prices.

Many people believe the dish has gained wider national and international recognition only in recent years, even though it has long been central to everyday life in Odisha.

Academics and locals alike describe it as both nourishing and symbolic, reflecting the state’s climate and culinary traditions while continuing to adapt to changing tastes. Vendors and households continue to prepare it fresh each summer, ensuring its enduring relevance in daily diets.