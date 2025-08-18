Overstaying visa could lead to deportation, future ineligibility: US embassy warns Indian travellers

Staying in the United States beyond the authorised date is called an 'overstay' and could result in a visa revocation, possible deportation and ineligibility for future visas, the US Embassy in India issued a statement on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, the US Embassy also issued brief statements related to America's stand on the issue of illegal immigration.

"Illegal entry into the United States is not an option. Those who break US law will be returned to their country or face criminal charges," the embassy said in a post on X on August 13.

In the statement posted on X on Monday, it said, "Your authorised period of stay is the 'Admit Until Date' on your I-94, not your US visa expiration date. Staying in the United States beyond your authorised date is called an 'overstay' and could result in a visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. You can check your I-94 date at https: //i94.cbp.dhs.gov."

On August 9, in another post on X, the US Embassy had said, "Our message is clear: those who violate US border security will be held accountable. We're working our network of global partnerships to root out illegal immigration and protect the integrity of our travel documents." These posts had come in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

The embassy, on June 19, had said in an X post that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right", its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities might revoke it if one breaks the law.

