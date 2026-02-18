MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SUV loaded with liquor crashes into tree in Gujarat, two men die on spot

A case has been registered against the driver under the Prohibition Act and for using a duplicate number plate

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 18.02.26, 03:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Two men were killed after their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) carrying 677 bottles of liquor crashed into a tree near Vav-Tharad district in Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

A case has been registered against the driver under the Prohibition Act and for using a duplicate number plate. Manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Gujarat.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree.

Also Read

Both occupants, identified as Kanaram Rabari (30) and Pintu Bajirana (28), residents of Rajasthan, died on the spot, Tharad Police Inspector A T Patel said. They were travelling from Piluda to Karbun village in Gujarat, he said.

According to the police, the vehicle was fitted with duplicate number plates, and 677 bottles of liquor were found inside. Bajirana had a criminal history and was previously booked under the Prohibition Act, the official said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation was underway, the police added.

