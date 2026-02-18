Delhi high court flags DCW vacancies, seeks action from Delhi government

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to explain why the vacant posts of chairperson and members in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have not been filled and why adequate staff has not been provided.

A bench of Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the Delhi government’s counsel to seek instructions on the steps taken to fill the vacancies and ensure that the commission remains functional.

"The commission performs certain important functions for the welfare of women. In view of the functions assigned to the commission under section 10 of The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994, there cannot be any reason whatsoever for not filling up the vacancies in the office of the chairperson and members and for not providing adequate staff to DCW," the court observed.

"Let instructions be sought by the Delhi government counsel as to what steps have been taken by the authorities to fill up the vacant posts and ensure that the commission does not close down. List next Wednesday," it ordered.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh, seeking a time-bound filling of the vacant posts of chairperson and members of the DCW.

The petitioner’s lawyer, advocate Satayam Singh, said the DCW was "closed" since January 24 as there were no members or staff.

The Delhi government counsel said he would need to verify the claim made in the PIL.

The petitioner noted the irony that in spite of a woman chief minister, the commission, which works for the welfare and safety of women, remained non-functional even as crime against women continued.

"The paralysis of the DCW has led to disruption and non-functioning of its statutory programmes and mechanisms, including the Sahyogini Family Counselling Unit, Helpdesk, Rape Crisis Cell, Crisis Intervention Centres, Mobile Helpline, Mahila Panchayat programme and Women Helpline 181, resulting in a cascading failure of the protective framework envisaged for women in distress," the petition stated.

"The urgency of the present Petition is underscored by official crime data. As per the Crime in India 2023 report of the National Crime Records Bureau, released in September 2025, Delhi recorded over 13,000 crimes against women in 2023, the highest among metropolitan cities, including more than 1,000 rape cases. In a city facing such levels of gender-based violence, the continued paralysis of the statutory body specifically created to protect women aggravates vulnerability and results in denial of access to justice," it added.

The petition argued that the non-functioning of the DCW violated Articles 14, 15(3), and 21 of the Constitution as it undermines special measures for women’s protection and denies them an effective, accessible grievance redressal mechanism essential for life with dignity and safety.