Friday, 18 July 2025

US visa revocation warning for lawbreakers, might get banned from travelling to country forever

Warning comes on a day when a video went viral of an Indian woman allegedly shoplifting at a Target store in Illinois, and her encounter with law enforcement agencies

Anita Joshua Published 18.07.25, 06:20 AM
A video grab of the Indian national at a police station in the US 

The US embassy on Wednesday warned visa seekers that committing a crime while visiting America could not only lead to revocation of their visas but also render them ineligible for travelling to the country ever.

The warning came on a day when a video went viral of an Indian woman allegedly shoplifting at a Target store in Illinois, and her encounter with law enforcement
agencies.

The embassy did not refer to the incident in its post on X in which it said: “Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.”

Asked about the warning at the weekly briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government expects all Indians to abide by local laws, guidelines and regulations when they travel overseas, adding that their conduct on foreign soil creates an impression of India.

US Embassy Visa Law Enforcement
