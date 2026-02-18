Supreme Court grants bail to accused in Pune Porsche crash on parity grounds

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case on grounds of parity.

The case stems from the May 19, 2024 incident in which a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, fatally struck two IT professionals in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that Ashpak Basha Makandar had been in jail for 20 months, while three other accused had already been granted bail.

It was alleged that Makandar facilitated a criminal conspiracy to tamper with medical evidence by swapping blood samples of the minor occupants with those of their guardians at the hospital.

"Senior counsel appearing for the appellant submitted that the appellant is similarly placed to the co-accused who has already been granted bail in this matter. Bail granted in terms of the order passed," the bench said.

The top court had earlier granted bail to three accused on February 2, observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles as they don’t have control over their children.

Noting that the accused, Amar Santish Gaikwad (alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal (parents of two other juveniles in the car), had been in custody for 18 months, the bench had granted bail to them.

On January 23, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Gaikwad seeking bail. Earlier, on January 7, the top court had sought a response on pleas filed by two other accused seeking bail.

Sood (52) and Mittal (37) were arrested on August 19 last year after their blood samples were used for tests in connection with two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the crash.

The Bombay High Court had on December 16 rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Gaikwad, Sood, and Mittal.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) had initially granted bail to the minor accused on lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety, which triggered nationwide outrage.

Following this, Pune police approached the JJB to review its decision. The board modified the order and sent the juvenile to an observation home. In June, the high court ordered his release.

While the juvenile involved in the case was released from the observation home, 10 accused, including his parents Vishal Agarwal and Shivani Agarwal, doctors Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor, Sassoon Hospital staffer Atul Ghatkamble, Sood, Mittal, and Arun Kumar Singh, were sent to jail in the blood sample swapping case.