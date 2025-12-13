Overcast skies lift Kashmir night temperatures slightly as Met forecasts snowfall at heights

Kashmir saw a slight respite from intense cold as minimum temperatures rose marginally due to overcast skies, even as the weather office forecast light snowfall at isolated higher reaches of the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night, compared with minus 3.6 degrees Celsius a night earlier, officials said, adding the temperature was still 1.7 degrees below the seasonal normal. Dense fog enveloped the city and other parts of the valley, particularly near water bodies.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir logged minus 2.4 degrees. Kokernag registered 0.1 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg, the popular ski resort, recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, up from zero.

Pahalgam, a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, improving from minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Pulwama was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the neighbouring Shopian recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

Kashmir is inching towards 'Chillai Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period that sets in on December 21 -- when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

So far this winter, the valley has not seen any major wet spell, with the prevailing dry weather leading to an increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

Doctors have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The meteorological department has said there is a possibility of very light snowfall at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir from December 13 to 17.

While the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy on 18 and 19, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places of the valley on December 20-21 when 'Chillai Kalan' sets in, the Met informed.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist at many places in the valley over the coming days, it added.

