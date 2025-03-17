MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
One terrorist killed in gunfight as security forces clash with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village in Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, say officials

PTI Published 17.03.25, 01:09 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Zachaldara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday, officials here said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village in Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire towards the security forces' positions. One terrorist was killed in retaliatory firing and some arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, they said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist were yet to be ascertained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

