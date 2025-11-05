One in eight voters in Haryana is fake, Rahul Gandhi claims in latest in series on 'election fraud'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that his party had found at least 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana where the Congress lost the Assembly election.

“One in eight voters in Haryana is fake and despite this the Congress lost by 22,000votes. Of the two crore voters in Haryana, at least 25 lakhs are fake, possibly there are more,” Rahul said at a news conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the event in the tweet embedded below:

On August 7, the Congress leader accused the Election Commission (EC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of perpetrating “a huge criminal fraud” in elections. Presenting what he described as findings of a Congress investigation in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency part of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka he alleged that votes were “stolen” in multiple ways.

At a media briefing at the AICC headquarters, he said the Congress had won all Assembly segments in Bangalore Central except Mahadevapura and lost the parliamentary seat by 1,14,046 votes. “We started looking at this number. Why does this imbalance come from one seat? We found that 1,00,250 votes were stolen out of a total of 6.5 lakh,” he said.

On September 18, Rahul levelled fresh allegations, this time focusing on large-scale additions and deletions of votes. He claimed that voters particularly from Opposition-supporting communities such as Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, and OBCs were being systematically targeted and their names deleted.

He accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting “vote chors” and “those killing democracy”. “This is not something I say lightly. I am the LoP in the Lok Sabha. I have solid proof in black and white that the CEC is protecting people who have destroyed Indian democracy,” he said.

Rahul said his latest revelations were meant to show the youth “how elections are being rigged”. But he added that this was not the “hydrogen bomb” of revelations he had promised. “That will come soon,” he said. “In election after election, millions of voters are being systematically deleted across India. We have 100 per cent proof,” he asserted.

The EC dismissed the allegations as “incorrect and baseless”, stating that no vote can be deleted online by any member of the public and that no deletion occurs without giving the affected person a hearing.