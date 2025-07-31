Odisha preps for voter list overhaul: SIR likely in state from first week of August

The Odisha government is gearing up to launch the special intensive revision (SIR) in Odisha, even as a controversy has erupted over it all over the nation.

Although no formal announcement has been made by the ECI (Election

Commission of India), sources indicate that the exercise is likely to begin in the first week of August.

“We are preparing to launch this exercise in August, but we are waiting for a clear communication from the ECI,” said a senior official of the chief electoral office, Odisha.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan also had a meeting in New Delhi to this effect on Wednesday. “There is an indication from the ECI to launch the SIR in Odisha. We are working in this direction. We will soon let you know when it is going to be launched. The SIR will be taken up in all states including Odisha,” Gopalan told The Telegraph.

“The revision of the electoral rolls is a continuous process to ensure an error-free voter list. But to carry out the SIR, we need to work according to the directions of the ECI,” said a senior official.

The last time the SIR was done in the state was in 2002. As the process has begun following the direction of the ECI, the Odisha government has put on hold all the transfers of officers involved in this massive exercise.

Even chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has issued required direction to the district collectors to this effect, sources said. It has directed all departments and district collectors to ensure that no post designated as district election officers, electoral registration officers or assistant electoral registration officers is vacant during the revision period and there would be no transfer of officials without the prior approval of the ECI.

The state government has also assured to provide logistical support and required manpower to carry out the SIR. It will also mobilise necessary resources for

the exercise.

“Over the years, the electoral rolls have undergone annual summary revisions, which doesn’t involve door-to-door verification. All efforts would be taken to ensure that no eligible voters are left out and no ineligible voters remain on the rolls,”

officials said.

People whose names were not recorded in the 2002 electoral roll will have to produce their documents as per the norms of the Commission to prove their eligibility to enrol their names in the voters’ list. The SIR process involves house-to-house visits, verification of voters’ eligibility, rationalisation of polling stations and strengthening of voters’ list.

According to existing records, Odisha has as many as 3,32,36,360 voters, including 1,63,82,031 women and 1,68,50,949 men.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said: “We are closely monitoring the development. We are also creating awareness on the issue. We

have started block-level awareness programme on the issue and would ensure that all eligible voters’ names are registered in the voters’ list and no eligible voters are

left out.”