Odisha income up ‘threefold’ in 10 years

Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg on Friday said the state’s per capita income has nearly tripled over the past decade, increasing from ₹64,835 in 2015-16 to ₹1,86,761 in 2025-26.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day conclave “Vikash Manthan 1.0 — Governance in Action”, organised by the state government in collaboration with the Odisha Centre of Integrated Development (OCID), Garg said Odisha’s GSDP at current prices is estimated at ₹9.9 lakh crore in 2025-26. This marks a 9.5 per cent rise over the previous year, while the real growth rate of 7.9 per cent is higher than the national average.

She outlined the state’s roadmap to become a high-income, inclusive, climate-resilient and innovation-driven economy by 2036, coinciding with the centenary of Odisha’s statehood and aligning with India’s 100 years of Independence in 2047.

Calling Vikash Manthan 1.0 a governance instrument rather than a ceremonial event, Garg said it aims to connect government initiatives with expertise from academia, civil society and domain specialists.

Editor of The Organiser, Dr Prafulla Ketkar, stressed the need to anchor development in India’s civilisational ethos and Odia Asmita. Development commissioner and additional chief secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh described the conclave as a “Gyana Yagnya”.