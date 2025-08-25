Odisha Crime Branch arrests two for duping investors of over Rs 7 crore in online scam

Odisha crime branch has arrested two persons from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh for allegedly duping people of over ₹7 crore through fraudulent online trading.

The crime branch, in a release, said: “A complaint was lodged by a citizen he was defrauded by unknown cyberfraudsters on pretext of higher return and investing in digital currency exchange trading. They persuaded him to trade in IPO, OTC (over-the-counter trading) and USDT (a cryptocurrency) leading him to transfer ₹6.16 crore. Despite initial losses, he was convinced to invest more, but when attempting to withdraw, they demanded additional money and refused to release his funds. He realised it was a scam and lodged an FIR. The case is currently under investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the agency arrested Bittu Kumar, 41, from Ludhiana, Punjab. Incriminating materials including mobile phones, SIM cards and debit cards were seized from his possession.

After his arrest in Ludhiana, Bittu was produced before a local court. After receiving transit remand, he was brought to Cuttack and will be forwarded to the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) Berhampur.

In the second case, the crime branch arrested 33-year-old Sudheer Kumar, from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly duping investors of ₹1.01 crore. Sudheer will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Mayurbhanj.

Fishermen deaths

Two fishermen suffocated to death in a storage chamber of a boat in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Sunday.

The duo lost consciousness when they entered the boat’s storage chamber to collect fish, police said, adding they might have fainted after inhaling formalin, which is used to keep stored fish fresh for a longer period.

They were rescued by other fishermen and rushed to the Balasore district hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Additional reporting by PTI