Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi joins mini-marathon to raise awareness for Similipal tiger reserve

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday flagged off a mini-marathon to promote the conservation of Similipal tiger reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

Majhi, on a two-day visit to Mayurbhanj district, participated in the mini marathon (Run for Similipal) by running a short distance. Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia was also present at the event.

Majhi said the Similipal biosphere is famous across the world. To create awareness among people for its conservation and protection, the marathon was organised, he said.

Over 900 students participated in the 10-km mini marathon kicked off from Jashipur near Baripada in the district.

Similipal, located in Mayurbhanj district, is a UNESCO-recognised site. Spread over 2,750 square kilometres, the reserve has varieties of plant species and 96 types of orchids. It is home to 42 species of mammals, 242 varieties of birds and 30 reptile categories.

Besides rare melanistic tigers, Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards, Asian elephants, sambar, barking deer, gaur, jungle cat, wild boar, four-horned antelope and giant squirrels are also found in it.

