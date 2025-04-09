Now Indian universities are going global: IIM Ahmedabad to open Dubai campus, offer one-year MBA course

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad is set to establish its international campus in Dubai and has signed an MoU with the UAE government, officials announced on Wednesday.

The campus, which will be set up in Dubai International Academic City, is expected to be launched later this year.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between IIMA Director Bharat Bhasker and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, in the presence of Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "Signing of MoU between IIM Ahmedabad and the UAE government for establishing an international campus of IIM Ahmedabad at Dubai is a proud moment for India’s higher education. This marks a significant milestone towards globalisation of world-class Indian education institutions as envisioned in the NEP," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

"This collaboration will open new vistas for learning, innovation and empowering future leaders for global good. IIM Ahmedabad’s presence in Dubai will drive prosperity and economic development in the region and further strengthen #IndiaUAE relations in the years to come," he added.

The IIMA Dubai campus will be established in two phases. In the first phase, IIMA will be provided with space in the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), the region's premier higher education hub with a multi-cultural environment.

The campus will provide access to cutting-edge academic resources to inspire innovation and foster excellence. In the second phase of campus development, IIMA will be provided with land where the permanent campus will come up and be operational from 2029.

"Over the next decade, we envision this to be a thriving centre where young leaders of tomorrow will hone their skills, innovate and become pathfinders. As we create new learning experiences globally, we remain committed to transformative learning, leadership, and creating enduring impact in the community," said Pankaj Patel, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA.

IIMA Director Bhasker said that Dubai has emerged as a thriving global epicentre for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship, making it the ideal location to establish "our first international campus".

"Dubai offers unparalleled opportunities to engage with industry leaders, multinational corporations, and high-growth startups. While this collaboration strengthens IIMA’s commitment to offering world-class management education, it will also foster cross-cultural exchanges that will prepare our graduates to thrive in a globalised environment.

"Our presence in Dubai offers unparalleled access to international markets, world-class faculty, and a diverse, high-achieving peer group alongside IIM Ahmedabad's legacy of academic rigour and international exposure for personal and professional growth," he said.

Admission to the full-time one-year MBA at IIMA’s Dubai campus will follow a rigorous two-stage process based on the standardised GMAT or GRE score taken within the last five years.

Spread over five terms, the programme will provide rigorous academics and international exposure within an elite learning environment that mirrors the excellence of IIM Ahmedabad’s globally renowned MBA. It will also offer an extensive portfolio of electives, expanding ample scope for personalised learning and specialisation.

