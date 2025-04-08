'Deep-rooted friendship': PM Modi, Dubai Prince Sheikh Hamdan hold 'productive' meeting

1 6 X/@narendramodi

After returning from Thailand and Sri Lanka, PM Modi has played host to Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Dubai prince's "special" visit to India has paved the way for a stronger bilateral collaboration, PM Modi said on Tuesday after meeting the influential leader from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a social media post, Modi said Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

X/@narendramodi

“Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future," Modi said in a post on X.

Al Maktoum arrived in the national capital this morning on a two-day India visit. He is travelling to Mumbai after concluding his engagements in Delhi.



Prince Sheikh Hamdan expressed his enthusiasm for the continued development of UAE-India relations, highlighting the shared vision for a prosperous future, built on mutual trust and a commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“It was a pleasure meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. Our conversations reaffirmed the strength of UAE–India ties which is built on trust, shaped by history, and driven by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunity, innovation, and lasting prosperity," the Crown Prince said in a post on X.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also held a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary and later said India is eager to work closely with the Gulf nation in the defence sector, including in co-production and co-development projects.

Both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region, he said.

X/@rajnathsingh

Defence minister Singh described his meeting with Al Maktoum as "productive".

"Had a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority," he said.

"In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production and co-development projects, innovation and technology," Singh said.

He also said that both India and the UAE are committed to working towards "peace and prosperity" in the region.

X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too met the Dubai Crown Prince.

"Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohamme at the start of his first official visit to India," Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

"Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties," he added.

Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India’s commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. The majority of India’s around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE live and work in Dubai.

x/@HamdanMohammed