‘Shameless’ tag on shirtless protest: Youth Congress stir at AI summit venue

A group of youth Congress workers staged a “shirtless protest” at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government, prompting many BJP leaders to dub the act “shameless”.

Delhi police officials whisked away the protesters and detained 10 of them. “They were removed immediately and taken to the Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a police officer said.

The police said the protest was pre-planned. “The protesters registered online to get QR codes to enter the venue. They wore sweaters and jackets over T-shirts with objectionable content printed on them. They removed the jackets near the lobby of Hall No. 5 and held a protest there,” a police officer said.

The protesters marched inside the exhibition hall, wearing or holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal”, “Epstein Files” and “PM is compromised”, resulting in a commotion.

The ensuing melee near the stalls of Google, Tata and Jio witnessed heated exchanges between some of the attendees of the mega event and a few protesters.

Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu took to X to defend the demonstrators. He said “PM is compromised” was not just a slogan but the voice of millions of unemployed and angry youths. He said Modi’s trade deal with the US was against the interests of farmers and common people.

BJP leaders, including ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju, called the action unruly, shameless and a brazen attempt to undermine the country’s image.

“While the world watched India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and witnessed our growing global leadership in technology and innovation, the Congress chose disruption over contribution,” Rajnath posted on X.

“The unruly conduct of Youth Congress workers at the venue was deeply unfortunate and reflects a disregard for the dignity of an event of international significance. Such actions risk undermining India’s image at a time when the nation is being recognised globally for its progress. I strongly condemn this behaviour,” he added.

He said political differences were natural in a democracy, but they must never come at the cost of the country’s honour.

IT minister Vaishnaw said the Opposition didn’t understand what today’s youths wanted. “They try to create disruptions, which are both sad and funny. Whatever little effort was made by the Opposition party in attempting to disrupt the summit was strongly rejected by India’s youth,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “For the Congress, I have just three words — topless, brainless and shameless.”