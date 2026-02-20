Woman allegedly chokes nephew to death at Mukherji Nagar park in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death at a park in northwest Delhi’s Mukherji Nagar area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm when the woman, who is reportedly suffering from depression, had taken the child to the park to play. According to police, the child’s maternal uncle informed them about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local resident rushed to the park after hearing shouting and found the woman holding the child in her arms.

Also Read Private schools cannot collect fees from April 1 without approval: Delhi govt to HC

Rahul, a gardener in the area who rescued the child, said, "After lunch, while we were sitting for a bit, we heard some shouting and rushed to the spot, and found a lady holding a child in her arms. The child was dead when I went closer."

The child was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said. A video of the incident shows the woman sitting with the child’s body on her lap as bystanders gather around.

Police said the deceased child was a resident of Old Seelampur and had come with his mother to visit her maternal home in Mukherji Nagar.

The accused, who is unmarried, was found unconscious at the spot and was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police have initiated legal action in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident, officers said.