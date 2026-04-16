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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

'Government playing into the hands of corporates': Noida workers, police clashes continue for third day

The workers are demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹20,000. However, an eight-member committee formed under the Uttar Pradesh industrial development commissioner announced on Tuesday that the monthly salary of skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad has been raised from ₹13,940 to ₹16,868

Piyush Srivastava Published 16.04.26, 07:33 AM
Police personnel conduct a route march

Police personnel conduct a route march in the aftermath of workers' protest, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. PTI

Some industrial workers on dharna in Sectors 63 and 65 of Noida tried to damage the grills of a garment export company on Wednesday but baton-wielding cops chased them away, as violence continued for the third day over pay.

The workers are demanding a minimum monthly salary of 20,000. However, an eight-member committee formed under the Uttar Pradesh industrial development commissioner announced on Tuesday that the monthly salary of skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad has been raised from 13,940 to 16,868. Semi-skilled workers, who used to get 12,445 a month, will now receive 15,059. The unskilled workers’ salary has been increased from 11,313 to 13,690.

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Noida district magistrate Medha Rupam blamed outsourcing agencies hiring workers for the trouble. “We held a meeting with the outsourcing agents and told them that they will also be held responsible if their workers resort to violence. Their licences will be terminated and they will be taken to task,” Rupam said.

Neha Gujjar, an employee with a garment factory in Sector 65, said: “The government has accepted that our monthly salary is 11,313 to 13,940 and asked the industries to give a raise of 2,377 to 2,928. It is an admission by the government that it doesn’t want industrial workers, the majority of whom are in the IT and garment factories, to lead a decent life. The government is playing into the hands of the corporate groups.”

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