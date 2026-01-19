Noida authority sacks engineer, issues notices after software professional dies in flooded pit

The Noida Authority has terminated a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials after a 27-year-old software engineer died when his car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, officials said on Sunday.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, ordered strict action and directed the immediate termination of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell. Notices have also been issued to other officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around the area.

The CEO has sought detailed reports from the concerned departments on the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and ordered a review of safety arrangements at the site.

Stating that negligence of safety norms would not be tolerated, the authority said all departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The action comes amid allegations of negligence and delay in rescue efforts following the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society, whose car fell into an over 20-feet-deep, water-filled pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150 in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said Mehta, who worked with a Gurugram-based company, was returning home from work when the accident occurred amid dense fog. His body was recovered after a search operation involving teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police.

An eyewitness, a delivery agent, claimed that rescue efforts were delayed and suggested that Mehta could have survived if action had been taken more promptly. Residents staged protests, alleging inadequate barricading and a lack of reflectors at the accident-prone site.

Police have lodged an FIR against two real estate developers on a complaint by the victim's family, while denying negligence in the rescue operation.

Following protests, the Noida Authority has installed barricades at the spot.