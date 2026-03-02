Nine cheetahs from Botswana in good health, served first meal at Kuno, officials confirm

Nine cheetahs flown in from Botswana have settled into quarantine at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park and were served their first meal on Monday, marking the latest milestone in India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme.

The nine big cats arrived on Saturday aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft from Botswana, forming the third batch brought from Africa under the Centre’s four-year cheetah population revival plan. The cheetah, the world’s fastest land animal, had become extinct in India nearly seven decades ago.

“All nine cheetahs brought from Botswana were fit and fine. They were served their first meal on Monday morning in their quarantine enclosures,” Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma told PTI.

“Cheetahs generally eat once every three to five days and consume about 15 kg of meat on average. Adult cheetahs typically weigh between 40 kg and 65 kg,” Sharma said.

With the latest arrivals, the total number of cheetahs in India has risen to 48. Of these, three have been relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, while the remaining animals are housed at Kuno, Sharma said.

Officials noted that endangered species are typically not maintained in a single habitat to minimise the risk of disease outbreaks, prompting the phased relocation strategy.

Breeding at Kuno has shown encouraging signs. Last year, 12 cubs were born at the park, though six big cats, including three cubs, did not survive. This year, nine cubs were born in two litters between February 7 and February 18. Since 2023, a total of 39 cubs have been born at Kuno, of which 27 have survived.

Among the breeding cheetahs are Namibia-born Jwala and Aasha, South Africa-born Gamini, Veera and Nirva, and India-born Mukhi, all of whom have produced litters at the park.