MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 July 2025

NCERT denies dropping regional resistance topics from Class 8 Social Science textbook

The Council says new Class 8 textbook is only Volume 1; regional resistance topics to appear in Volume 2 out by Sept-Oct 2025

PTI Published 21.07.25, 08:14 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday clarified that references to the regional resistance movements have not been dropped from the new class 8 Social Science textbook.

The clarification came following news reports claiming that the class 8 Social Science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond", has removed references to the regional resistance movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is clarified that the said textbook happens to be the first volume of this textbook.

The second volume is in final stages of development and is expected to be released in Sept-Oct 2025," the NCERT said in a statement.

"Topics relating to the regional resistance movements and armed uprisings such as the Paika rebellion and Khurda uprising of Odisha, the Kuka movement or rebellion of the Sikhs in Punjab, etc., will be handled in this volume," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

9 safety violation notices to Air India in 6 months, govt tells RS amid probe into crash

'During the last six months, a total of nine show case notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations. Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation,' the junior minister stated in a written reply to questions raised by the CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.
Asaduddin Owaisi.
Quote left Quote right

12 Muslim men were in jail for 18 years for a crime they didn’t commit. Will the govt take action?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT