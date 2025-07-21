NCERT denies dropping regional resistance topics from Class 8 Social Science textbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday clarified that references to the regional resistance movements have not been dropped from the new class 8 Social Science textbook.

The clarification came following news reports claiming that the class 8 Social Science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond", has removed references to the regional resistance movements.

"It is clarified that the said textbook happens to be the first volume of this textbook.

The second volume is in final stages of development and is expected to be released in Sept-Oct 2025," the NCERT said in a statement.

"Topics relating to the regional resistance movements and armed uprisings such as the Paika rebellion and Khurda uprising of Odisha, the Kuka movement or rebellion of the Sikhs in Punjab, etc., will be handled in this volume," it said.

